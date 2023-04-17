Left Menu

COVID-19: Haryana records 898 fresh infections, one fatality

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-04-2023 21:16 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 21:11 IST
Haryana on Monday reported 898 fresh COVID-19 infections and one death, according to a Health department bulletin.

Half of the fresh active cases were recorded in Gurugram district while the sole fatality was reported from Panchkula, it said.

Gurugram reported 461 cases followed by 134 in Faridabad, 47 in Yamunanagar and 43 in Karnal.

Among the other districts, 23 cases were reported from Sonipat, 19 from Panipat and 20 from Rohtak.

Panchkula recorded 35 caseload additions, the bulletin stated.

Haryana's active COVID-19 caseload stands at 4,339 with the addition of the fresh infections.

