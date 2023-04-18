Mumbai reports 220 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 1,677

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 220 new COVID-19 cases, crossing the 200-mark after a gap of two days, taking the overall tally to 11,60,902, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the metropolis, the local civic body said.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said the death toll remained unchanged at 19,754.

The financial capital has reported more than 200 fresh infections after a gap of two days. On Monday, the city had registered 131 cases, while the daily tally was 181 on Sunday.

According to the bulletin, the number of recoveries rose to 11,39,471 after 242 patients recuperated from the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 1,677.

Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.2 per cent, while growth rate of cases between April 11 and 17 stood at 0.0194 per cent.

The case doubling rate was 3,486 days, said the bulletin.

