Noida: Elderly Covid patient with co-morbidities dies; death toll now 492

The patient had fever and cough for a few days prior to his hospitalisation, Chief Medical Officer Sunil Kumar Sharma said.Sharma said 129 fresh Covid cases were logged in the district on Tuesday.The number of active cases has now reached 689, including nine children, he said, adding of the total cases, only 30 are hospitalised.As many as 73 patients have recovered from the infection since Monday.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 19-04-2023 00:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 00:45 IST
A 78-year-old Covid positive man with co-morbidities died on Tuesday, taking the death toll due to the disease in Gautam Buddha Nagar to 492, health department officials said.

The patient was earlier hospitalised at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida since April 14 and on Tuesday evening brought to the Covid hospital in Noida, a senior official said.

''The patient was a 78-year-old male. He had severe anemia with end-stage sepsis. His RBC and WBC counts were also below normal. The patient had fever and cough for a few days prior to his hospitalisation,'' Chief Medical Officer Sunil Kumar Sharma said.

Sharma said 129 fresh Covid cases were logged in the district on Tuesday.

The number of active cases has now reached 689, including nine children, he said, adding of the total cases, only 30 are hospitalised.

As many as 73 patients have recovered from the infection since Monday. A total of 2,773 samples were tested for Covid-19, he added.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 492 people with Covid have lost their lives in the district, according to official figures.

The district health department has urged residents to take caution and practice Covid-appropriate behavior like using face masks in public places, observing social distancing, etc. Children and the elderly have been suggested to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities.

