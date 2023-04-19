Death toll at Beijing hospital fire rises to 29
19-04-2023
The death toll from a fire at Changfeng Hospital in Beijing rose to 29, a city government official said at a news briefing on Wednesday.
Twenty-six of those who died were hospital patients, the official said, adding that the fire occurred in a wing housing critically ill patients.
