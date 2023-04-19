Left Menu

Five new COVID-19 cases in Nashik

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 19-04-2023 19:22 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 19:22 IST
Nashik district of Maharashtra on Wednesday reported five new coronavirus positive cases, which took its overall tally to 4,82,912, health officials said. Nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, which kept the death toll in the district unchanged at 8,904, they said.

So far, a total of 4,73,933 patients have got discharge following their recovery, of whom eight recovered on Wednesday.

At present, 75 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals in the district, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

