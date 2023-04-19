Eldery woman dies of COVID-19 in Puducherry, death toll rises to 1,980

A 78-year-old woman hailing from neighbouring coastal village of Kuruskuppam died of COVID-19, pushing up the overall toll to 1,980, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Wednesday. The patient had diabetes, high blood pressure as comorbidities and died of coronavirus on Tuesday, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release.

The Union Territory reported 83 new cases during the examination of 954 samples in the the last 24 hours ending 10 AM today. While Puducherry region accounted for 69 fresh cases, Karaikal and Yanam had seven cases each. Mahe did not report any new case. The overall tally now stands at 1,77,094, the Director said. The active cases were 500 and out of them 19 patients were in hospitals and the remaining 481 patients in home quarantine. The Health Department had so far tested 25,01,706 samples and found 21,32,025 samples out of them to be negative. The Director said that 85 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,74,614.

The test positivity rate was 8.70 per cent, while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.12 per cent and 98.60 per cent respectively, he said.

