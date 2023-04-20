Left Menu

Delhi records six coronavirus deaths, 1,757 new cases; positivity rate 28.63 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2023 00:17 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 00:17 IST
Delhi records six coronavirus deaths, 1,757 new cases; positivity rate 28.63 pc
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi logged six deaths along with 1,757 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 28.63 per cent on Wednesday, according to data shared by the health department here.

With the new fatalities, the death toll from the pandemic rose to 26,578 in Delhi. Out of 7,967 beds, 377 are occupied.

The national capital recorded 1,537 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 26.54 per cent.

On Monday, Delhi recorded 1,017 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 32.25 per cent, the highest in more than 15 months.

The national capital had recorded a Covid positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14 last year.

According to the latest bulletin, the fresh cases emerged out of the 6,172 tests conducted the previous day to detect the infection.

Delhi logged 1,634 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 29.68 per cent and three deaths on Sunday.

On Saturday, the city recorded 1,396 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 31.9 per cent.

Delhi had recorded 1,964 Covid cases on August 18 last year.

The number of COVID-19 cases had dropped to zero on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in cases over the last fortnight.

The number of active cases currently stands at 6,046, it added.

Mock drills were conducted at Delhi hospitals on April 11 to ascertain their preparedness to tackle COVID-19.

Medical experts have said Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 could be driving the surge in cases in the city.

However, they have maintained that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get their booster shots.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had last week said XBB.1.16 is not leading to a severe infection among children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India
3
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023