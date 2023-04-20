Left Menu

China stands pat on lending benchmarks for eighth month in April

China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for the eighth month in April on Thursday, matching market expectations. Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages. China last cut both LPRs in August to boost the economy.

China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for the eighth month in April on Thursday, matching market expectations. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.65%, while the five-year LPR was unchanged at 4.30%.

In a Reuters poll of 30 market watchers conducted this week, 27 predicted no change to either rates. Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages. China last cut both LPRs in August to boost the economy.

