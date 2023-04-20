Increase in demand for all categories of tea in auction: CTTA official

The total demand for all categories of tea marked a significant increase in demand during Sale-16, a Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (CTTA) official said here on Thursday.

The total demand had more than doubled as compared to last week, he said. The auction (Sale-16) was held on April 18 and 19. According to CTTA data, the total offerings amounted to 70,518 packages (20,44,389 kg) comprising 24,987 packages of CTC leaf, 38,076 packages of orthodox, 314 packages of Darjeeling leaf and 7,133 packages of dust tea.

CTC leaf met 44.33 per cent of its demand at below Rs 150 per kg price level and a total of 5,18,516 kg of different categories was sold at an average price of Rs 193.72 per kg.

Around 31.27 per cent of the total demand was witnessed for CTC leaf at above Rs 250 per kg level and 44.33 per cent was marked below Rs 150 per kg, it said.

Western India operated on better teas while other internal and local dealers registered good support, the data reflected. TCPL operated on plainer sorts and fair enquiry was in evidence from exporters.

Orthodox offerings witnessed a good demand at a higher price range and a total of 7,42,486 kg of different qualities were sold at an average price of Rs 245.28 per kg.

Only 4.94 per cent of the total demand was marked at below Rs 150 per kg and 46 per cent was claimed at a higher price level. Few old-season teas met with strong demand and sold readily. Middle East remained selective at lower levels while CIS marked good support.

Darjeeling leaf met with fair demand at a higher price level and there was no demand at a lower range. Only 3,263 kg of different quality was sold at an average price of Rs 713.04 per kg. Around 67.5 per cent of the total demand was observed for Darjeeling leaf at above Rs 500 per kg level.

Nominal quantity of the first flush whole leaf on offer was sold in line with quality. While old season teas faced some resistance, local operators and internals were in mainstay.

The total demand for this week's dust offerings amounted to 1,45,,982 kg which was claimed at an average price of Rs 209.04 per kg.

Around 28.02 per cent of the total demand was marked at a lower price level and 33.05 per cent was observed at a higher price level, the data revealed. While major blenders remained quiet, western India registered some enquiry and other internals operated actively.

The number of buyers for CTC, Orthodox, Darjeeling leaf and dust tea was 100, 67, 16 and 45 respectively during this session, the official data added.

