I wish the Honorable President a speedy recovery, Nepalese ambassador Shankar P Sharma said.When asked about Paudels condition, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi only said the Nepalese President is currently receiving medical care at a hospital in New Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2023 20:31 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 20:31 IST
Nepal President's condition stable: Envoy
The condition of Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel, who is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, is stable, Nepalese ambassador Shankar P Sharma said on Thursday.

Paudel, 78, was airlifted to New Delhi from Kathmandu on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to a local hospital following shortness of breath.

''President Shri Ramchandra Paudel has been admitted to AIIMS for treatment. His health condition is stable. I wish the Honorable President a speedy recovery,'' Nepalese ambassador Shankar P Sharma said.

When asked about Paudel's condition, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi only said the Nepalese President is currently receiving medical care at a hospital in New Delhi. ''We wish him speedy recovery. Due to reasons of privacy, I would not be able to share any further information on this,'' he said.

Paudel was elected as the new president of Nepal last month.

