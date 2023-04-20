Left Menu

Pandemic hit, vaccine hesitancy makes Caribbean vulnerable to new outbreaks - PAHO

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2023 21:11 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 21:11 IST
The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) on Thursday said the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the operation of clinics across the Caribbean, as well as vaccine hesitancy, was leaving the region susceptible to new disease outbreaks.

Around one in 10 infants under 1 year old had not received all their recommended vaccine dosages, PAHO immunization adviser Margherita Ghiselli told a news conference, adding that tourism made the region especially vulnerable to imported diseases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

