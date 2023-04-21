45-year-old man dies of Covid pneumonia in Puducherry

Puducherry registered a coronavirus-related death with a 45-year-old man succumbing to Covid pneumonia in Sorapet village here, a health official said on Friday.

With the death, the Covid toll in the Union Territory has gone up to 1,981, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release today.

The patient was admitted to Government Chest Hospital in Gorimedu on April 19 and he died of severe Covid pneumonia on Thursday, Sriramulu pointed out, adding that the man was a chronic alcoholic and also diabetic.

The Health Department tested 823 samples during the last 24 hours and 41 fresh Covid cases surfaced during the examination. While Puducherry region accounted for 28 cases out of the total 41, Karaikal reported 11 and Yanam and Mahe reported one new case each.

The overall case tally in the UT stands at 1,77,191. The Director said the active cases count was 391. With 108 persons recuperating from the viral infection in the last 24 hours, the overall recoveries increased to 1,74,819.

The test positivity rate in Puducherry stood at 4.93 per cent on Friday while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.12 per cent and 98.66 per cent, respectively.

