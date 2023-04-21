Health Ministry gets PM Awards For Excellence in Public Administration for Covid vaccination drive

The Union Health Ministry was on Friday conferred the Prime Minister Awards For Excellence in Public Administration, 2022, for the National COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary in the Health Ministry, received the award at the 16th Civil Services Day event here. ''A Proud Moment! @MoHFW_India team has been conferred with PM Awards For Excellence in Public Administration, 2022, for National COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

''Congratulations to the entire team who worked tirelessly with the mantra of vaccinating everyone,'' Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet in Hindi.

As part of Civil Services Day, Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration are presented to districts/implementing units for implementation of priority programmes and innovation categories. The award has been instituted to recognise the extraordinary and innovative work done by districts, and organisations of the central and state governments for people's welfare.

Over 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide drive.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline Covid workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 in 2021 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

Vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years began on April 1 that year.

The government then decided to expand the ambit of the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years to be inoculated against Covid from May 1.

Inoculation of adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years commenced on January 3, 2022.

India began administering precaution doses to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

Inoculation of children aged 12 to 14 years began on March 16 last year. The Centre also removed the comorbidity clause, making all people aged above 60 years eligible for the precaution dose of Covid vaccine.

India on April 10 began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years.

The country achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the cumulative doses administered surpassed the 200-crore mark on July 17 last year.

