FSSAI's FOSCOS application to be available in Hindi and all regional languages

The latest measure promises to support ease of use for all new FBO’s in applying for licenses. As a result, more than 1.2 crore have registered FBOs for license renewal.

Updated: 21-04-2023 19:59 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 19:59 IST
FSSAI's FOSCOS application to be available in Hindi and all regional languages
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In its endeavour of supporting ease of doing business in procuring licenses/ registration by Food Business Operators (FBOs), the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has undertaken to translate its web-based application Food Safety and Compliance System (FOSCOS) in Hindi, followed by all the regional languages. The latest measure promises to support ease of use for all new FBO’s in applying for licenses. As a result, more than 1.2 crore have registered FBOs for license renewal.

For the purpose of making the food safety ecosystem robust and facilitating wider reach, FSSAI has initiated many user-friendly features in the application, of which the first step is making it available in all other regional languages for license and registration purposes. This will also result in a boost in traffic and revenue, expand reachability and deliver a world-class experience.

The availability of the FOSCOS application in Hindi and all regional languages will also help the FBOs in getting a better understanding of the Food Safety Compliance System. The availability of the system in Hindi and all regional languages will lead to a higher rate of confidence and increased participation by FBOs.

The FOSCOS is a comprehensive system for registration and licensing for FBOs. It is a one-point stop for FBOs for their interface with the food safety regulator for all type of compliances.

(With Inputs from PIB)

