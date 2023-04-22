Left Menu

Rajnath calls on medical fraternity to focus more on research on public health-related issues

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday called on the medical fraternity to focus more on research of public health-related issues.Virtually addressing the National Academy of Medical Sciences NAMS on its 63rd Foundation Day, he said the countrys strong and youthful human resources must be nurtured properly to leverage their strength in making country stronger and self-reliant.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2023 00:34 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 00:11 IST
Rajnath calls on medical fraternity to focus more on research on public health-related issues
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday called on the medical fraternity to focus more on research of public health-related issues.

Virtually addressing the National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS) on its 63rd Foundation Day, he said the country's strong and youthful human resources must be nurtured properly to leverage their strength in making country stronger and self-reliant. ''During Covid, we all realized how important research is in the health sector. The benefits of any research done in the health sector are not only quick, but with that research we can help our country as well as many countries of the world. Even during Covid, we saw how the vaccines made by Indian scientists and researchers benefited not only us but the whole world,'' he said, and urged the medical fraternity to focus more on research on public health-related issues.

Singh also stressed the need for comprehensive health including physical, mental and spiritual domains to fully realise the benefits of demographic dividend, according to a statement issued by the Defence Ministry.

He complemented the NAMS for its contribution to the growth of Indian health sector, medical education and research, as well as formulation of relevant health policies and establishment of six AIIMS all over the country, it said.

Highlighting health as a key element in the development of any nation, Singh said overall development of the country is possible only if its citizens are healthy. The healthier people will be able to work for the progress of the country in a better manner and that is why health sector is key for our country. It is for this reason doctors and medical practitioners are respected and revered, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
2
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
3
Korea published a compendium with 39 K-CSR Stories Featuring Social Development Projects Implemented by 18 Korean Companies Based in India

Korea published a compendium with 39 K-CSR Stories Featuring Social Developm...

 India
4
Coca-Cola Company proposes returning 35 acres of land to Kerala govt

Coca-Cola Company proposes returning 35 acres of land to Kerala govt

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023