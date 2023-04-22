Left Menu

Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill for now

The Supreme Court on Friday preserved womens access to a drug used in the most common method of abortion, rejecting lower-court restrictions while a lawsuit continues.The justices granted emergency requests from the Biden administration and New York-based Danco Laboratories, maker of the drug mifepristone.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2023 04:31 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 04:31 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday preserved women's access to a drug used in the most common method of abortion, rejecting lower-court restrictions while a lawsuit continues.

The justices granted emergency requests from the Biden administration and New York-based Danco Laboratories, maker of the drug mifepristone. They are appealing a lower court ruling that would roll back Food and Drug Administration approval of mifepristone.

The drug has been approved for use in the US since 2000 and more than 5 million people have used it. Mifepristone is used in combination with a second drug, misoprostol, in more than half of all abortions in the US. PY PY

