Left Menu

Sudan's Burhan says warring factions 'need to sit and find the right way out' -Al Arabiya

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 22-04-2023 17:41 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 17:22 IST
Sudan's Burhan says warring factions 'need to sit and find the right way out' -Al Arabiya
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sudan

Sudan's warring sides "need to sit as Sudanese and find the right way out to restore hope and life," army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan told Al Arabiya TV after a week of strife that has killed hundreds.

"Everybody loses in this war," he said.

The World Health Organization reported on Friday that 413 people had been killed and 3,551 injured since fighting broke out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domestic firms

ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domesti...

 India
4
SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023