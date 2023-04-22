Sudan's Burhan says warring factions 'need to sit and find the right way out' -Al Arabiya
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 22-04-2023 17:41 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 17:22 IST
- Country:
- Sudan
Sudan's warring sides "need to sit as Sudanese and find the right way out to restore hope and life," army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan told Al Arabiya TV after a week of strife that has killed hundreds.
"Everybody loses in this war," he said.
The World Health Organization reported on Friday that 413 people had been killed and 3,551 injured since fighting broke out.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sudanese army says paramilitary mobilisation risks leading to confrontation
Sudanese army says paramilitary mobilisation risks causing confrontation
Sudanese army says paramilitary mobilisation risks leading to confrontation
Heavy gunfire heard south of Sudanese capital Khartoum: witnesses
Sudanese army says 177 Egyptian air force troops evacuated to Egypt