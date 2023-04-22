Sudan's Burhan says warring factions 'need to sit and find the right way out' -Al Arabiya

Sudan's warring sides "need to sit as Sudanese and find the right way out to restore hope and life," army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan told Al Arabiya TV after a week of strife that has killed hundreds.

"Everybody loses in this war," he said.

The World Health Organization reported on Friday that 413 people had been killed and 3,551 injured since fighting broke out.

