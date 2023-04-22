Left Menu

Delhi reports 1515 new Covid cases, 6 deaths

On Monday, Delhi recorded 1,017 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 32.25, the highest in more than 15 months.The national capital had recorded a Covid positivity rate of 30.6 on January 14 last year.According to the latest bulletin, the fresh cases emerged out of the 5725 tests conducted the previous day to detect the infection.The number of COVID-19 cases had dropped to zero on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Delhi on Saturday logged 1,515 COVID-19 infections and six fatalities with a case positivity rate of 26.46, according to data shared by the health department here.

With the new fatalities, the death toll from the pandemic rose to 26,595 in the national capital, while the case tally is 20,32,424.

Covid was the primary cause of death in one of the six fatalities on Saturday, the department said.

Out of 7,974 Covid beds in the city, 385 are occupied, the data showed.

The department did not issue a bulletin on Friday.

The city saw three fatalities and 1,603 COVID-19 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 26.75.

On Wednesday, Delhi reported six deaths along with 1,757 new cases of the disease with a positivity rate of 28.63.

The national capital had recorded 1,537 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 26.54. On Monday, Delhi recorded 1,017 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 32.25, the highest in more than 15 months.

The national capital had recorded a Covid positivity rate of 30.6 on January 14 last year.

According to the latest bulletin, the fresh cases emerged out of the 5725 tests conducted the previous day to detect the infection.

The number of COVID-19 cases had dropped to zero on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in cases over the past month.

The number of active cases currently stands at 6,271, the data showed. The number of patients in home isolation is 4,395.

Mock drills were conducted in Delhi hospitals on April 11 to ascertain their preparedness to tackle COVID-19.

Medical experts have said Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 could be driving the surge in cases in the city.

However, they have maintained that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get their booster shots.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had last week said XBB.1.16 is not leading to a severe infection among children.

