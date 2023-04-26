Left Menu

Member of Iran's powerful clerical body assassinated - Fars

Updated: 26-04-2023 15:19 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 15:06 IST
Abbasali Soleimani Image Credit: Wikipedia
A member of Iran's influential clerical body was assassinated in the country's northern province of Mazandaran on Wednesday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, adding that the suspected killer had been detained.

Abbasali Soleimani, also a former representative of Iran's top leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the predominantly Sunni province of Sistan-Baluchistan, died in hospital after being shot at in a bank in the city of Babolsar, Fars said. The Assembly of Experts is a powerful clerical body that supervises, appoints and in theory can sack the supreme leader.

The southern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan and one of Iran's poorest, faced months of intensive anti-government protests sparked by the death in custody of a young Iranian woman in September.

