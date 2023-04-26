Italy's Berlusconi health improving after three weeks in hospital

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's health has improved, his doctors said on Wednesday, three weeks after he was admitted to hospital for a lung infection caused by chronic leukaemia. The 86-year-old billionaire media tycoon was rushed to Milan's San Raffaele hospital on April 5, triggering speculation that his life might be in danger and drawing a stream of family and friends to his bedside.

"Over the past four days, response to treatment has made it possible to achieve a stable clinical condition characterised by an optimal and convincing recovery of organ functions," the latest medical bulletin said. Berlusconi, who leads the Forza Italia coalition party, came out of intensive care on April 16.

His doctors have said that he is suffering from Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia (CML). They did not specify when the cancer was first spotted, saying only that it was not acute.

