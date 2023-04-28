Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sales fade; U.S. state abortion legislation to watch in 2023 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline

Gilead Sciences Inc on Thursday reported a lower-than-expected first-quarter profit as sales from COVID-19 antiviral Veklury declined more than anticipated, and its shares fell more than 2%. Sales of the hospital-administered drug also know as remdesivir plunged 63% to $573 million for the quarter, well off analysts' estimates of $697.6 million. The company said the steep decrease was due to lower rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations in all regions.

AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall

AbbVie Inc on Thursday missed quarterly revenue estimates for its newer treatments, fueling concerns over the drugmaker's attempts to cushion the blow to sales from fresh competition for its flagship arthritis drug Humira. The company's shares tumbled more than 8% as investors shrugged off a raised full-year profit forecast and focused on Humira's 25.2% sales decline and a weaker-than-expected performance by Skyrizi and Rinvoq.

Eli Lilly raises annual profit forecast on strength of diabetes drug

Eli Lilly and Co on Thursday raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts after topping first-quarter sales estimates on demand for its closely watched diabetes drug Mounjaro, ahead of a decision on its use as a treatment for obesity. The company separately said it planned to complete rolling submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use of the drug, commonly known as tirzepatide, in obesity patients in the coming weeks, following positive data from a second late-stage study.

Merck beats first-quarter expectations on Keytruda, Gardasil strength

Drugmaker Merck & Co Inc on Thursday posted better-than-expected results for the first quarter on the strength of its blockbuster cancer immunotherapy Keytruda and human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine Gardasil. Shares of the company rose 1.8% to $114.98 in premarket trading after the drugmaker raised its full-year forecasts for sales and earnings, citing strong global demand for its drugs.

Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

Drugmakers including Merck & Co, AstraZeneca Plc and AbbVie Inc said on Thursday they are open to acquisitions and reported a ramp up in research and development spending as the industry's larger players look for new sources of future revenue. Several top drugs such as AbbVie flagship Humira have begun to face competition from new rivals or are expected to lose patent protections in the next few years, and deals could be a quick fix to address the loss of revenue from older therapies.

AstraZeneca beats estimates on strong emerging market sales as COVID wanes

AstraZeneca on Thursday beat expectations for first-quarter profit and revenue, as buoyant sales of cancer treatment Imfinzi and strong demand for its roster of drugs in emerging markets helped to offset dwindling COVID product sales.

The company's sales and outlook highlight the rapid decline of its COVID vaccine, its best-selling product in 2021 at the height of the pandemic, which has struggled to compete with rival shots developed by Pfizer and Moderna.

U.S. state abortion legislation to watch in 2023

State legislatures are wrestling with how much to restrict or expand abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. Here is a snapshot of pending and passed legislation seeking to restrict or protect access in 2023, including details on a law that took effect in North Dakota this week broadly banning abortion.

AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sales fade

AstraZeneca plans to spend about $450 million building a factory in China making inhalers to treat "smoker's lung", doubling down on the world's No.2 pharmaceuticals market as the drugmaker predicts only "minimal" sales of its COVID vaccine this year. China is home to about 100 million patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), the third leading cause of deaths in the country, the Anglo-Swedish company said.

Lilly's Mounjaro leads to 16% weight loss for obese diabetics in trial

A large trial showed that a high dose of Eli Lilly and Co's Mounjaro helped people with type 2 diabetes who were also obese or overweight to lose nearly 16% of their body weight, or over 34 pounds (15kg) on average, the company said on Thursday. Lilly reported last year that a trial of the drug in people who were obese or overweight but did not have diabetes found it led to weight loss of 22.5%, or about 52 pounds (24kg).

Liberated villages offer glimpse of precarious Ukrainian health system

Doctor Oleg Marchenko never knows what he will find when he visits villages retaken by Ukrainian forces in the east of the country last autumn. Mines lie scattered around and often there are no medical facilities left. He can be certain of one thing, however: many patients he meets will be suffering from high blood pressure after living for months under Russian occupation near the frontlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)