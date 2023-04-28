Left Menu

Jharkhand: Three-month-old child dies after vaccination

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 28-04-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 22:13 IST
Jharkhand: Three-month-old child dies after vaccination
  • Country:
  • India

A three-month-old child has died 24 hours after he was administered a vaccine at a community health centre in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, a health official said on Friday.

Ramgarh Civil Surgeon Dr Prabhat Kumar said a medical board has been formed to ascertain the cause of the death.

Viscera will be preserved for a detailed enquiry of the case, Kumar said, adding that a state team of the World Health Organisation (WHO) will probe the rare case of a child's death after vaccination.

The child, Abhiraj Kumar, was administered the pentavalent vaccine, which protects children from deadly diseases such as Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus and Hepatitis-B, by paramedical staffers at the CHC at Patratu on Thursday and his condition deteriorated, a police officer said.

The child was taken to a hospital, where he died early on Friday, he said.

His parents, Bablu Sao and Lalita Devi, however, alleged that their son died due to negligence and unsafe vaccination and demanded that those responsible be arrested and booked under murder charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality and more

Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; N...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023