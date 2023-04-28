Jharkhand: Three-month-old child dies after vaccination

A three-month-old child has died 24 hours after he was administered a vaccine at a community health centre in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, a health official said on Friday.

Ramgarh Civil Surgeon Dr Prabhat Kumar said a medical board has been formed to ascertain the cause of the death.

Viscera will be preserved for a detailed enquiry of the case, Kumar said, adding that a state team of the World Health Organisation (WHO) will probe the rare case of a child's death after vaccination.

The child, Abhiraj Kumar, was administered the pentavalent vaccine, which protects children from deadly diseases such as Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus and Hepatitis-B, by paramedical staffers at the CHC at Patratu on Thursday and his condition deteriorated, a police officer said.

The child was taken to a hospital, where he died early on Friday, he said.

His parents, Bablu Sao and Lalita Devi, however, alleged that their son died due to negligence and unsafe vaccination and demanded that those responsible be arrested and booked under murder charges.

