Left Menu

UP jail inmate dies, family alleges foul play

A 45-year-old man who was serving a five-year jail term at the district prison here died after his health suddenly deteriorated, officials said on Friday.His family members, however, alleged that he was murdered by the jail authorities. When his condition deteriorated, he was sent to the hospital where he died, the family alleged.

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 29-04-2023 00:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 00:43 IST
UP jail inmate dies, family alleges foul play
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old man who was serving a five-year jail term at the district prison here died after his health suddenly deteriorated, officials said on Friday.

His family members, however, alleged that he was murdered by the jail authorities. The wife of the deceased, Satyendra, has sent a complaint to the district magistrate in this regard.

Acting Pilibhit district jail superintendent Sanjay Kumar Rai said Satyendra and his brother Rajveer were sentenced to five-year imprisonment in October 2022 in a case under the Gangsters Act.

Satyendra's health deteriorated on Thursday and he was taken to the jail hospital. Later, he was sent to the district hospital where he died, Rai said, rubbishing allegations of murder.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the officials said.

Satyendra's family members, who were present outside the post-mortem house, told reporters that he had developed a boil and was not given proper treatment in jail.

He had even told the jail officials that he would complain to the district magistrate whenever he visits the prison, they said.

This apparently made the jail officials nervous and they administered five injections to Satyendra, causing him to fall unconscious. When his condition deteriorated, he was sent to the hospital where he died, the family alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality and more

Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; N...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023