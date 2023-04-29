Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles

Pfizer Inc has pledged to deliver critical new medicines more quickly in low-income nations, but its first such vaccine effort faces hurdles likely to delay distribution in poorer countries by several years, global health officials told Reuters. Pfizer made a commitment on more equitable access last year, following criticism that it prioritized wealthy nations for doses of its COVID-19 shot early in the pandemic. The company says it wants to shorten a timeline in which poorer countries often get vaccines many years after they are available elsewhere. The drugmaker received a $28 million grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in September to support the launch of the respiratory syncytial virus vaccine in poorer countries, where RSV - a common cold-like virus - is much more likely to be lethal for very young children. Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine is expected to be approved for use in pregnant women in August in the United States and several months later in Europe, and the company plans to launch the product in both markets in the fall. Its peak sales forecast is of more than $2 billion annually together from the maternal vaccine and an RSV shot for older adults.

US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Pfizer Inc's next-generation vaccine to prevent pneumococcal disease in children aged six weeks to 17 years, the company said late on Thursday. The vaccine, Prevnar 20, offers more protection against the disease versus the company's widely-used Prevnar 13 vaccine, by targeting seven more serotypes of the streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria that causes those infections.

Denmark's largest health insurer drops weight-loss drug coverage as demand soars

Denmark's largest private health insurer Sygeforsikring Danmark, which insures roughly half the country's population, will stop reimbursing weight loss medication from January next year due to high demand, it said on Friday. The growing popularity of costly new weight-loss drugs has prompted insurers and health authorities to reconsider whether they can subsidise anti-obesity medications, particularly since lifetime use might be required to keep lost weight off.

Merck beats first-quarter expectations on Keytruda, Gardasil strength

Drugmaker Merck & Co Inc on Thursday posted better-than-expected results for the first quarter on the strength of its blockbuster cancer immunotherapy Keytruda and human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine Gardasil. Shares of the company rose 1.8% to $114.98 in premarket trading after the drugmaker raised its full-year forecasts for sales and earnings, citing strong global demand for its drugs.

Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

Drugmakers including Merck & Co, AstraZeneca Plc and AbbVie Inc said on Thursday they are open to acquisitions and reported a ramp up in research and development spending as the industry's larger players look for new sources of future revenue. Several top drugs such as AbbVie flagship Humira have begun to face competition from new rivals or are expected to lose patent protections in the next few years, and deals could be a quick fix to address the loss of revenue from older therapies.

Pakistan hikes drug prices by 20%, manufacturers want more

Inflation-hit Pakistan on Friday approved a rise of up to 20% in retail prices of general medicines and 14% for essential ones, prompting immediate criticism from drug manufacturers who said the increases were too small. The government decision followed a months-long stand-off with importers and manufacturers, whose associations have been demanding an across-the-board 39% rise, warning that the industry could otherwise collapse.

U.S. state abortion legislation to watch in 2023

State legislatures are wrestling with how much to restrict or expand abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. Here is a snapshot of pending and passed legislation seeking to restrict or protect access in 2023, including details on a law that took effect in North Dakota this week broadly banning abortion.

Vermont, Washington take steps to protect access to abortion pills

The states of Vermont and Washington took steps on Thursday to protect the availability of medication abortions in the event that a lawsuit challenging federal approval for a commonly used abortion drug prevails in court. A series of bills were either passed or signed in the two states days after the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily paused implementation of lower court rulings that would have either removed Food and Drug Administration approval for the abortion drug mifepristone, or restricted its use.

AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sales fade

AstraZeneca plans to spend about $450 million building a factory in China making inhalers to treat "smoker's lung", doubling down on the world's No.2 pharmaceuticals market as the drugmaker predicts only "minimal" sales of its COVID vaccine this year. China is home to about 100 million patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), the third leading cause of deaths in the country, the Anglo-Swedish company said.

Liberated villages offer glimpse of precarious Ukrainian health system

Doctor Oleg Marchenko never knows what he will find when he visits villages retaken by Ukrainian forces in the east of the country last autumn. Mines lie scattered around and often there are no medical facilities left. He can be certain of one thing, however: many patients he meets will be suffering from high blood pressure after living for months under Russian occupation near the frontlines.

