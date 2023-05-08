Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; After weight loss, Alzheimer's may be next frontier for drugs like Ozempic and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray

Eyenovia Inc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved its pupil-dilating spray to be used with the company's proprietary drug delivery device during eye examinations. The spray is indicated for mydriasis, or pupil dilation, for eye examinations carried out before cataract surgery or corrective prescriptions.

After weight loss, Alzheimer's may be next frontier for drugs like Ozempic

Diabetes drugs that also promote weight loss such as Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic, becoming a darling of celebrities and investors, are being studied to tackle some of the most difficult-to-treat brain disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. Diabetes regimens, from Ozempic to old mainstays like insulin and metformin, appear to address several different aspects of the metabolic system implicated in Alzheimer's disease, including a protein called amyloid and inflammation, researchers say.

Exclusive-Warburg and Advent in the lead to acquire Baxter's biopharma unit-sources

A private equity consortium comprising Warburg Pincus and Advent International is in advanced talks to acquire medical device maker Baxter International Inc's biopharma solutions business in a deal that could reach or exceed $4 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. Warburg Pincus and Advent have submitted the most attractive offer to Baxter in an auction that drew interest from other private equity firms as well as major players in the biomedical sector such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, the sources said.

Spain's Grifols names current chairman as CEO, ending family leadership

Grifols said on Monday its executive chairman Thomas Glanzmann will become its new chief executive with immediate effect, ending the founding family's executive leadership at a time of turmoil within the Spanish pharmaceutical group. Glanzmann, who had served as the board's vice chairman since 2017, was appointed chairman in February after Steven F. Mayer resigned as Grifols' executive chairman due to health and other personal reasons.

WHO declares end to COVID global health emergency

The World Health Organization ended the global emergency status for COVID-19 on Friday more than three years after its original declaration, and said countries should now manage the virus that killed more than 6.9 million people along with other infectious diseases. The global health agency's Emergency Committee met on Thursday and recommended the UN organization declare an end to the coronavirus crisis as a "public health emergency of international concern" - its highest level of alert - which has been in place since Jan. 30, 2020.

Exelixis, facing challenge from Farallon, says Willsey to exit board

Biotechnology company Exelixis said on Sunday that Lance Willsey was leaving its board and that it would not contest the election of a dissident director candidate amid a proxy battle with investor Farallon Capital Management. "The board supports Dr. Willsey's decision, which will end the need for Farallon to continue its proxy campaign," Exelixis, which develops cancer therapies, said in a statement late on Sunday.

Cash-rich BioNTech broadens scope as COVID shot sales slide

Germany's BioNTech, Pfizer's partner on COVID-19 vaccines, said on Monday its first-quarter net income plunged on lower demand for the shots as it widens its work on cancer and other diseases. BioNTech, which reported it had built up an 18.6 billion euro ($20.55 billion) balance of cash and receivables at the end of March, has pursued a string of takeovers and alliance deals to broaden its work on cancer treatments.

