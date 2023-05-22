Health News Roundup: Taiwan excluded from WHO annual assembly following Chinese opposition; Don't delay reforms to prepare for next pandemic - WHO chief and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Taiwan excluded from WHO annual assembly following Chinese opposition

Taiwan failed on Monday in its efforts to gain an invitation to the World Health Organization's annual assembly despite the island's assertion that support was growing for its participation. The annual assembly in Geneva decided not to extend Taiwan an invitation to the event, which runs from May 21-30. China and Pakistan urged members to reject Taiwan's inclusion, while eSwatini and the Marshall Islands spoke in favour.

Don't delay reforms to prepare for next pandemic - WHO chief

The head of the World Health Organization on Monday urged countries to carry out the reforms needed to prepare for the next pandemic and honour a previous commitment to boost financing for the U.N. health agency. Speaking at the WHO's annual health assembly weeks after ending the global emergency status for the COVID-19 pandemic, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was time to advance negotiations on preventing the next one.

Hepion's NASH drug meets main goal in mid-stage trial

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday its treatment met the main goal of improving liver function in patients with a type of fatty liver disease in a mid-stage study trial, sending its shares 45% higher in premarket trading. The drug, rencofilstat, was also found to be safe in the 61-patient trial, with the 225 mg dose showing the greatest benefit to liver function and multiple biomarkers associated with NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis), the company said.

Animal health body backs bird flu vaccination to avoid pandemic

Governments should consider vaccinating poultry against bird flu, which has killed hundreds of millions of birds and infected mammals worldwide, to prevent the virus from turning into a new pandemic, the head of the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said. The severity of the current outbreak of avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, and the economic and personal damage it has caused, has led governments to reconsider vaccinating poultry. However, some, like the United States, remain reluctant mainly because of the trade curbs this would entail.

Ironwood to buy VectivBio for $1.15 billion to boost digestive disorder drugs portfolio

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday it will acquire Switzerland-based drug developer VectivBio Holding AG for $1.15 billion to boost its portfolio of experimental digestive disorder drugs. Ironwood will pay $17 per share for VectivBio, a premium of about 43% to VectivBio's last close.

Oculis' eye drug meets main goal in study

Oculis Holding said on Monday its drug to treat a type of eye disorder met its main goal in a late-stage study, sending its shares up about 15% in premarket trading. The company is testing the drug, ‍OCS-01​, to treat diabetic macular edema which is a leading cause of blindness in patients with diabetes.

Sanofi: smoker's lung drug benefit was swift and sustained in trial

The benefits of Sanofi and Regeneron's anti-inflammatory drug Dupixent set in quickly during a trial to treat "smoker's lung" and lasted for the duration of the 1-year study, French drugmaker Sanofi said late on Sunday. The company said it was discussing with major watchdogs across the world whether the trial results are substantial enough to support a regulatory review or whether that will require the results of another ongoing trial.

Cholera vaccine shortage to last until 2025 as cases surge- Gavi

A shortage of cholera vaccines is likely to last until 2025 as outbreaks surge worldwide, a global vaccine alliance said on Monday, days after the World Health Organization warned that the short-term outlook for controlling the disease was bleak. Cholera cases and deaths jumped last year as the deadly disease spread to new regions, particularly conflict zones and areas with high levels of poverty.

