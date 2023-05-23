Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Opiant's spray for reversing opioid-related overdoses; Novo Nordisk, Pfizer weight-loss pills work as well as shots and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

US FDA approves Opiant's spray for reversing opioid-related overdoses

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc's nasal spray for reversing opioid-related overdoses, expanding treatment options in the country's fight against a crisis that has killed hundreds of thousands. The approval of the spray for use in adults and children aged 12 years and older is expected to bolster addiction treatments of British drugmaker Indivior Plc, which recently acquired Opiant in a deal worth $145 million.

Novo Nordisk, Pfizer weight-loss pills work as well as shots

Novo Nordisk and Pfizer Inc separately released data on Monday showing that pills from the same class as Novo's increasingly popular weight loss drugs such as Wegovy are about as effective as those injected medicines, giving shares of both companies a boost. Novo Nordisk said data from a late-stage trial showed an oral version of its drug semaglutide helped overweight or obese adults lose weight comparable to what is seen with injected Wegovy, which has the same active ingredient.

Brazil declares 180-day animal health emergency amid avian flu cases in wild birds

Brazil on Monday declared a state of animal health emergency for 180 days in response to the country's first ever detection of the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus in wild birds, in a document signed by Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro. Infection by the H5N1 subtype of avian flu in wild birds does not trigger trade bans, based on guidelines of the World Organization for Animal Health. However, a case of bird flu on a farm usually results in the entire flock being killed and can trigger trade restrictions from importing countries.

Junior doctors in England plan more strikes in fight for better pay

Junior doctors in England plan to stage more strikes in June, their union said, meaning more strain for the state-run health service, NHS, after pay negotiations with the government collapsed on Monday without a resolution. The strikes will be from June 13 to 17, the British Medical Association (BMA), which represents about 45,000 junior doctors in England, said in a statement, threatening strikes "throughout the summer" if the government did not change its position.

Judge tosses out some claims in Abbott baby formula litigation

Abbott Laboratories persuaded a federal judge to dismiss some claims in nationwide litigation over recalled baby formula.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly in Chicago dismissed claims by parents pursuing only "economic loss" claims related to Similac and other formula that they said had a "substantial risk" of bacteria contamination.

Pfizer's diabetes drug results in similar weight loss levels as Novo's Ozempic

Pfizer Inc's diabetes drug resulted in weight loss similar to that of Novo Nordisk's Ozempic in a mid-stage study testing it in patients with type 2 diabetes, according to data published in a medical journal. Shares of Pfizer rose about 4.5% following the news, which comes at a time of increased investor interest in the weight-loss treatment market, which is estimated to reach $100 billion by the end of the decade.

South Africans blame city as cholera cases rise

South Africans on Monday blamed their local government for failing to provide clean water as deaths from cholera rose to 15 in the country's most populous province. The health department in Gauteng province declared a cholera outbreak on Sunday in Hammanskraal, an area about 50 kilometres (31 miles) north of capital Pretoria, in the City of Tshwane.

India to allow cough syrup export only after tests in govt lab - notice

India will allow the export of cough syrups only after samples are tested in a government laboratory, according to a government notice. Any cough syrup must have a certificate of analysis issued by a government laboratory before it is exported, effective June 1, the government said in a notice dated May 22.

Don't delay reforms to prepare for next pandemic -WHO chief

The head of the World Health Organization urged countries on Monday to carry out reforms needed to prepare for the next pandemic, hailing their "historic" decision to accept a major budget hike at the U.N. agency's annual assembly. Speaking at the assembly weeks after ending the global emergency status for the COVID-19 pandemic, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was time to advance negotiations on preventing the next pandemic.

Walgreens fights 'staggering' $642 million arbitration award to Humana

National retail pharmacy giant Walgreen Co has asked a U.S. judge to vacate an arbitrator's award of more than $642 million to Humana Health Plan Inc in a drug-pricing dispute, calling the "staggering" sum the result of a "miscarriage of justice." Lawyers for Walgreens made their legal challenge in a filing on Friday in Washington, D.C., federal court, in a clash over prescription drug reimbursement contracts between Walgreens and Humana.

