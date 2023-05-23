Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Opiant's spray for reversing opioid-related overdoses; WHO 'overstretched' in response to increasing health emergencies and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

US FDA approves Opiant's spray for reversing opioid-related overdoses

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc's nasal spray for reversing opioid-related overdoses, expanding treatment options in the country's fight against a crisis that has killed hundreds of thousands. The approval of the spray for use in adults and children aged 12 years and older is expected to bolster addiction treatments of British drugmaker Indivior Plc, which recently acquired Opiant in a deal worth $145 million.

WHO 'overstretched' in response to increasing health emergencies

A growing number of health emergencies around the world, from COVID-19 to cholera, have left the World Health Organization's response "overstretched", a senior advisor said on Tuesday. Speaking at the U.N. agency's annual meeting, Professor Walid Ammar, chair of a committee reviewing the WHO's emergency response, said funding and staffing gaps were widening in the face of ever-increasing demands.

Novo Nordisk, Pfizer weight-loss pills work as well as shots

Novo Nordisk and Pfizer Inc separately released data on Monday showing that pills from the same class as Novo's increasingly popular weight loss drugs such as Wegovy are about as effective as those injected medicines, giving shares of both companies a boost. Novo Nordisk said data from a late-stage trial showed an oral version of its drug semaglutide helped overweight or obese adults lose weight comparable to what is seen with injected Wegovy, which has the same active ingredient.

Brazil declares 180-day animal health emergency amid avian flu cases in wild birds

Brazil on Monday declared a state of animal health emergency for 180 days in response to the country's first ever detection of the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus in wild birds, in a document signed by Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro. Infection by the H5N1 subtype of avian flu in wild birds does not trigger trade bans, based on guidelines of the World Organization for Animal Health. However, a case of bird flu on a farm usually results in the entire flock being killed and can trigger trade restrictions from importing countries.

Judge tosses out some claims in Abbott baby formula litigation

Abbott Laboratories persuaded a federal judge to dismiss some claims in nationwide litigation over recalled baby formula.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly in Chicago dismissed claims by parents pursuing only "economic loss" claims related to Similac and other formula that they said had a "substantial risk" of bacteria contamination.

South Africans blame city as cholera cases rise

South Africans on Monday blamed their local government for failing to provide clean water as deaths from cholera rose to 15 in the country's most populous province. The health department in Gauteng province declared a cholera outbreak on Sunday in Hammanskraal, an area about 50 kilometres (31 miles) north of capital Pretoria, in the City of Tshwane.

Weight-loss drug pioneers aim to jump on Wegovy bandwagon

Weight loss drug Wegovy has transformed the obesity market and pharmaceutical companies with existing treatments are hoping the resulting demand will boost demand for their older, less effective but cheaper, drugs. A weekly injection of Wegovy, which was launched in the U.S. in June 2021, leads to an average weight loss of around 15%, alongside changes to diet and exercise. Its impact has captured the attention of patients, investors and even celebrities.

India makes tests mandatory for cough syrup export after overseas deaths

India will make tests mandatory for cough syrups before they are exported, a government notice showed on Tuesday, after Indian-made cough syrups were linked to the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia and Uzbekistan. Any cough syrup must have a certificate of analysis issued by a government laboratory before it is exported, effective June 1, the government said in a notice dated May 22 and shared by the health ministry on Tuesday.

Denmark to boost healthcare with an extra $739 million per year

Denmark will use stronger-than-expected economic growth to boost its healthcare system with an extra 5 billion Danish crowns ($739 million) per year, the country's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday. Danes pay some of the highest taxes in the world to finance their welfare model, which includes universal healthcare. But as the population ages, the country's government is facing a push for higher spending.

Explainer-How the World Health Organization could fight future pandemics

Negotiations on new rules for dealing with pandemics are underway at the World Health Organization (WHO), with a target date of May 2024 for a legally binding agreement to be adopted by the U.N. health agency's 194 member countries. A new pact is a priority for WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who called it a "generational commitment that we will not go back to the old cycle of panic and neglect" at the U.N. agency's annual assembly. It seeks to shore up the world's defences against new pathogens following the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed nearly 7 million people.

