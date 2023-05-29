Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Lexicon Pharma's drug for heart failure; China regulator fines two pharma firms for monopoly behaviour and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Elon Musk's Neuralink wins FDA approval for human study of brain implants

Elon Musk's Neuralink received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its first-in-human clinical trial, a critical milestone for the brain-implant startup as it faces U.S. probes over its handling of animal experiments. The FDA approval "represents an important first step that will one day allow our technology to help many people," Neuralink said in a tweet on Thursday, without disclosing details of the planned study. It added it is not recruiting for the trial yet and said more details would be available soon.

China regulator fines two pharma firms for monopoly behaviour

China's market regulator said on Sunday it had fined two pharmaceutical companies for monopolistic behaviour. It fined Grand Pharmaceutical 136 million yuan ($19.68 million) and confiscated 149 million yuan of "illegal revenue" for entering into a monopolistic deal with Wuhan Healcare Pharmaceuticals.

U.S. FDA approves Lexicon Pharma's drug for heart failure

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug for a broad treatment of heart failure, including in adult patients with type 2 diabetes, the company said on Friday. Shares of the company rose 13% in extended trading.

Pfizer, Moderna hit with new Alnylam patent lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines

Biotech company Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc filed new lawsuits on Friday against Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc in Delaware federal court, again claiming that the companies' COVID-19 vaccines infringe its patents. The new lawsuits mark the third time Alnylam has sued Pfizer and Moderna in Delaware for allegedly violating its patent rights in lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology, which the vaccines use to deliver genetic material into the body.

