Health News Roundup: Italy to pass 'right to be forgotten' law for cancer survivors - PM; India probes bribery claim in toxic syrup tests and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Italy to pass 'right to be forgotten' law for cancer survivors - PM

Italy will pass a law on the "right to be forgotten" (RTBF) for cancer survivors, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni pledged on Tuesday, in a move designed to shield recovering patients from discrimination by banks or insurance companies. According to campaigners, there are more than 900,000 cancer survivors in Italy who may face difficulties when taking out insurance or a loan, or applying for adoption, because of their health history.

India probes bribery claim in toxic syrup tests

Indian authorities have launched an inquiry into an allegation that a local pharmaceutical regulator, in return for a bribe, helped switch samples of cough syrups that the World Health Organization (WHO) had linked to the deaths of children in Gambia before the samples were tested at an Indian laboratory, according to two government officials and documents reviewed by Reuters. In an April 29 letter to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Haryana state reviewed by Reuters, a lawyer named Yashpal accused the state's drug controller, Manmohan Taneja, of taking a bribe of 50 million rupees ($605,419) from local manufacturer Maiden Pharmaceuticals to help it switch the samples before an Indian government laboratory tested them. Maiden's factory is based in Haryana state.

2SeventyBio's partner pauses cancer therapy study after patient death

2SeventyBio said on Wednesday a patient's death in an early-stage study on a therapy for a type of cancer in children had led its partner to pause the trial, sending the company's shares down 3% in premarket trading. The cell and gene therapy company said it was investigating the cause of the death, which occurred in the first patient treated at the second dosing level in the trial.

UnitedHealth falls on warning of higher medical costs, drags down rivals

Shares of UnitedHealth Group fell 5% before the bell on Wednesday after the health insurer warned of a spike in medical costs in the second quarter as more older adults undergo non-urgent procedures they had delayed during the pandemic. The warning also dragged down shares of rival health insurers that largely benefited from delayed non-urgent surgeries such as hip and knee replacements and hospital staffing shortages that had further led to fewer procedures.

Sudan's war exacts deadly toll on dialysis patients, leaves bodies rotting

Kidney dialysis patients are dying and dead bodies have been left to decompose in a morgue and in city streets as Sudan's war rages on, despite efforts by volunteers and aid workers to keep critical healthcare running. Sudan's health sector was already on the edge of collapse due to a lack of resources before the conflict, and it has been shattered by nearly two months of fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) across the country.

Childhood vaccine rates show signs of recovery after pandemic backslide - Gavi

Childhood immunisation rates began to recover last year in the world's poorest countries after being badly hit by COVID-19 disruptions, according to the global vaccine alliance Gavi. Last year, 80% of children got their diptheria, tetanus and pertussis (whooping cough) vaccine, known as DTP3, according to early data from Gavi. That compares to 78% in 2020 and 77% in 2021. Before the pandemic hit, coverage rates had reached 82%.

European Alzheimer's experts unconvinced by new Eisai, Biogen drug

Alzheimer's disease experts in Europe weighing potential use of a new drug from Eisai and Biogen say its ability to slow cognitive decline may not outweigh its health risks, or be worth the toll on scarce healthcare resources. Lecanemab, branded Leqembi in the U.S., is under regulatory review in Europe and likely poised for traditional U.S. approval next month based on trial data showing it slowed cognitive decline by 27% in patients with early Alzheimer's.

South Africa pursues universal health cover in face of headwinds

South African lawmakers agreed a new health insurance bill on Tuesday, paving the way for universal healthcare to millions of poorer citizens in a major overhaul of a two-tier system. The National Health Insurance Bill (NHI) aims to level the playing field in the world's most unequal society, amid concerns its implementation will be undermined by widespread corruption and a weak economy struggling to fund basic services.

Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge

The Biden administration on Monday finalized a deal to preserve the federal mandate requiring U.S. health insurers to cover preventive care like cancer screenings and HIV-preventing medication at no extra cost to patients while a legal challenge continues. The agreement, first disclosed on Friday and now finalized in a filing in the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, leaves the mandate in place nationwide while the administration appeals a court order striking it down.

Pfizer expects to run out of some antibiotic supply for children soon

Pfizer has warned that a drug used to treat syphilis and other bacterial infections in children could run out by the end of June because it has had to prioritize versions made for adults due to a spike in syphilis infections in that population.

Supply of the pediatric version of the drug, Bicillin L-A, is expected to be exhausted by the end of this quarter, the company said in a letter to the U.S. health regulator dated Monday. Pfizer said in an email on Tuesday that the pediatric formulations of the antibiotic are not widely used.

(With inputs from agencies.)