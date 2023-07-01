Left Menu

UltraTech Cement Q1 sales rise 19.6 pc to 29.96 MT

It has 23 integrated manufacturing units, 29 grinding units, one clinkerisation unit and eight bulk packaging terminals. It is the third largest cement producer in the world, excluding China.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 21:25 IST
UltraTech Cement Q1 sales rise 19.6 pc to 29.96 MT

Leading cement maker UltraTech's consolidated sales increased 19.64 per cent to 29.96 million tonne (MT) in the first quarter ended June 2023.

The company produced 25.04 MT of cement in the April-June quarter a year ago, Aditya Birla Group firm said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

Its total sales volume in the domestic market rose 19.87 per cent to 29.01 MT during the quarter under review. It was 24.20 MT in Q1 FY23.

Its grey cement production in the domestic market was 28.60 MT in the June quarter of FY24, a 20 per cent growth, while its white cement production was 0.41 MT, up 11 per cent.

UltraTech's overseas production, mainly grey cement, was 1.04 MT in Q1 FY24, up 10.63 per cent.

The company registered a ''capacity utilisation of 90 per cent for the quarter,'' it added.

UltraTech has a consolidated capacity of 135.55 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of grey cement. It has 23 integrated manufacturing units, 29 grinding units, one clinkerisation unit and eight bulk packaging terminals. It is the third largest cement producer in the world, excluding China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
48 killed in Kenya road crash

48 killed in Kenya road crash

 Kenya
4
Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technologies

Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technol...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023