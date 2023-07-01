Left Menu

As dengue cases rise, Odisha govt asks hospitals to keep beds, meds ready

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-07-2023 01:21 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 23:01 IST
The Odisha government issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the districts as 175 cases of dengue were detected in the state, a senior official said on Saturday.

Instructions were given to hospitals to keep adequate medicines, platelet stocks and beds ready, Director of Public Health Niranjan Mishra said.

Of the total 175 cases detected so far, 93 were reported from the Khurda district where Bhubaneswar is located, he said.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Health Officer Dilip Kumar Bisoi said steps were being taken to prevent the spread of dengue.

''Certain areas have been identified as hotspots and BMC personnel are giving stress on clearing them,'' he said.

Mishra said the period of July to September needs special attention to control dengue.

So far, 10,781 tests have been conducted this year, as compared to only 5,400 tests last year during this time, he said.

''During this time last year, around 300 cases were detected, whereas this year, it has reduced to 175,'' he added. Mishra urged the people to clear any puddles or accumulated water from their surroundings.

