Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Sandoz launches rival version of AbbVie's arthritis drug Humira and more

Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts

Coca-Cola will only see a limited impact if the world health agency classifies the artificial sweetener used in its Diet Coke, aspartame, as a possible carcinogen, thanks to its scale of production, analysts said on Friday. Such a classification of the popular additive in July by the World Health Organization's cancer research arm could cause consumers, food companies, retailers and restaurants to decide whether to fight back or find alternatives.

Sandoz launches rival version of AbbVie's arthritis drug Humira

Swiss drugmaker Sandoz said on Saturday it had launched a biosimilar version of AbbVie Inc's big selling arthritis treatment Humira, adding to U.S. competition for the drug that started in January. The Novartis-owned company said its drug, Hyrimoz, will be priced at a 5% discount off Humira’s current list price of $6,922 per month, but that it was also offering an unbranded version of Humira at an 81% discount.

EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic

The European Commission has secured deals with Pfizer and several European drugmakers to reserve capacity to make up to 325 million vaccines per year in case of a future global health emergency, it said on Friday. The agreement, first reported by Reuters, covers mRNA, vector-based and protein-based vaccines and does not relate to existing COVID-19 vaccine agreements between the EU and vaccine makers including U.S. based Pfizer.

U.S. will allow drugmakers to discuss Medicare drug price negotiations

The U.S. government on Friday revised its guidance for its Medicare drug price negotiation process, allowing drug companies to publicly discuss the talks, but did not make major changes likely to convince drugmakers to end their suits seeking to halt the program. The program was established under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which President Joe Biden signed into law last year. It will for the first time allow Medicare, the government health insurance program for millions of Americans age 65 and older, to negotiate prices on prescription drugs, beginning with the ones on which it spends the most.

Indiana's top court allows near-total abortion ban

The Indiana Supreme Court on Friday upheld a law banning nearly all abortions in the state, lifting a lower court order that had blocked the law in response to a lawsuit by Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers. The court, in a 4-1 decision, found that the Indiana constitution does not include a broad right to abortion, allowing Indiana to join 14 other Republican-led states in enforcing abortion bans.

First trial over Zantac cancer claims set for November

The first U.S. trial over claims that discontinued heartburn drug Zantac causes cancer is now expected to take place in California state court on Nov. 13, a lawyer for plaintiffs in the litigation said Friday. Plaintiffs in the litigation claim that Zantac causes nine forms of cancer, including colorectal, breast and bladder cancer.

Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths

The relatives of 20 Gambian children whose deaths were linked to toxic cough syrups made in India have sued Indian drugmaker Maiden Pharmaceuticals as well as local authorities in the West African country, according to a case filed on Friday and seen by Reuters. The filing, which has not yet been made public, opens a new front in the fight for compensation and justice after at least 70 children, mostly babies and toddlers, died from acute kidney injury in Gambia last year.

Georgia ban on transgender healthcare is challenged in lawsuit

Four Georgia families sued the state in federal court on Friday to stop a law that bans transgender youth from receiving hormone therapy, joining a wave of challenges to similar laws across the United States. The plaintiffs, allowed to proceed anonymously to guard against reprisals, are seeking an injunction to stop Georgia's Senate Bill 140, which prohibits doctors from treating minors with hormone therapy to support their gender transitions.

Organon, Samsung Bioepis launch copycat for arthritis drug Humira at 85% discount

Drugmaker partners Organon and Samsung Bioepis said on Saturday that they had launched a far cheaper copycat version of AbbVie’s blockbuster arthritis drug Humira, while two other drugmakers entered the market with much more modest discounts to the branded medicine's list price. The copycat drug called Hadlima will be listed at $1,038 per month, representing an 85% discount of Humira’s current $6,922 monthly price, the companies said.

