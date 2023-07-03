TN CM hospitalised for routine check-up
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-07-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 20:02 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was admitted on Monday in a hospital here for a routine health check-up.
In a press release, Apollo Hospitals said Stalin has been admitted for a routine health check-up and he would be discharged on July 4.
The 70-year-old Chief Minister has been admitted to the Apollo Hospitals on downtown Greams Road here.
