Kenya Demographic Health Survey 2022 shows improvements in health indicators

The release of the Kenya Demographic Health Survey (KDHS) 2022 Main Report has brought to light significant improvements in health indicators and served as a guiding tool for health policy decisions. Cabinet Secretary for Health Nakhumicha S. Wafula commended the findings during the launch event by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u, emphasizing their role in shaping interventions and advancing universal health coverage.

The KDHS 2022 Main Report highlights positive advancements in child health and nutrition indicators. Cabinet Secretary Nakhumicha underscored the substantial rise in skilled delivery rates, ensuring safer childbirth practices for mothers and infants. The report also indicates improved access to antenatal care, contributing to healthier outcomes during pregnancy and childbirth.

Speaking at the launch, Cabinet Secretary Nakhumicha emphasized the importance of utilizing the KDHS 2022 data to inform policy decisions and interventions aimed at advancing universal health coverage through primary health care networks. "These valuable insights will guide our efforts in ensuring equitable access to high-quality health services for all Kenyans," she stated.

The report also drew attention to the need for increased health insurance coverage in Kenya. Cabinet Secretary Nakhumicha highlighted that only a quarter of Kenyans currently have health insurance, indicating a key area for improvement. The Ministry of Health aims to address this issue by leveraging the National Social Health Fund to achieve universal health coverage and bridge the gap in health insurance availability.

The KDHS 2022 Main Report serves as a crucial resource for evidence-based decision-making in the health sector. Cabinet Secretary Nakhumicha emphasized the significance of utilizing this data to guide policies and develop targeted interventions. By leveraging the insights provided by the KDHS 2022, stakeholders can work towards improved healthcare access and quality for all citizens.

The launch of the KDHS 2022 Main Report marks a significant milestone in Kenya's ongoing efforts to improve healthcare. The findings will play a vital role in shaping policy decisions, programs, and interventions to enhance health outcomes and achieve universal health coverage. The CS encouraged all Stakeholders, policymakers, and experts in the health sector to utilize this data to drive positive change and ensure a healthier future for all Kenyans.

(With Inputs from APO)