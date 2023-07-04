Left Menu

UK's BMA union willing to cancel strikes for suitable pay offer

"We remain willing to talk and are very much prepared to cancel strikes, even at the last minute, should a suitable offer be presented," Vishal Sharma, BMA consultants committee chair, said in a statement in response to a Times interview with British Health Minister Steve Barclay. Barclay told the Times that the government was willing to give doctors a bigger pay rise and urged consultants to end strikes to resume negotiations.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2023 08:57 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 08:57 IST
UK's BMA union willing to cancel strikes for suitable pay offer

The British Medical Association (BMA), which represents about 45,000 junior doctors in England, said on Monday its members were willing to cancel strikes if the government presented them with a suitable pay offer.

We have always been willing to continue talking," Vivek Trivedi, co-chair of the BMA Junior Doctors Committee, said in a statement, adding that they will call strikes off if Prime Minister Rishi Sunak makes a credible offer. Separately, BMA's consultants committee also called on the government last month asking for a credible pay offer, to avoid strikes on July 20 and 21.

The consultants committee said it is willing to cancel strikes if a suitable offer is presented. "We remain willing to talk and are very much prepared to cancel strikes, even at the last minute, should a suitable offer be presented," Vishal Sharma, BMA consultants committee chair, said in a statement in response to a Times interview with British Health Minister Steve Barclay.

Barclay told the Times that the government was willing to give doctors a bigger pay rise and urged consultants to end strikes to resume negotiations. Tens of thousands of junior doctors have staged walkouts this year to demand wage increases that match inflation, which as has been running into double digits. The government has said such pay rises would only inflame inflation further, pushing up interest rates and mortgages.

The BMA has said the latest pay offer of a 5% increase for 2023/24 was not credible since it was "nowhere near addressing pay erosion over the last 15 years." The Department of Health and Social Care did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Barclay's interview.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
3
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

The Most Memorable Moments in Cricket World Cup History

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023