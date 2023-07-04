National Doctor's Day at Manipal Hospitals

This National Doctor's Day (01st July 2023), Manipal Hospitals at their eight units in Bengaluru, provided an innovative opportunity for the public to express gratitude to the Doctors. A 'Tweet Café' was set in the eight units of Manipal Hospitals across Bengaluru for people to come forward and tweet gratitude messages to their beloved doctors at Manipal Hospitals. Those who did not have a Twitter handle were encouraged to use any other social media accounts they use and post gratitude messages. The venture saw a good response, with about 1000 gratitude messages from the eight units of Manipal Hospitals collectively. Both out-patient and attenders of in-patients came forward to express their gratitude and wished the doctors of Manipal Hospitals a Happy Doctor's Day. There were six boxes filled with surprises that opened up post their tweets. Many guests thanked their doctors for their Happy Rebirth Day who had recovered with treatment and surgeries for serious medical conditions and thanked the doctors for giving them a second chance at life. Mr. Karthik Rajagopal, Chief Operating Officer, Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt. Ltd said, ''Manipal Hospitals have always been at the forefront in utilizing innovation and technology in the healthcare system. By introducing Tweet Café at our units have yet again harnessed the power of innovation and technology to create a platform where more and more people can come forward to wish the Doctors.''

