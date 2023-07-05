Left Menu

Mumbai reports four new COVID-19 cases, one death

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2023 08:10 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 08:10 IST
Mumbai reports four new COVID-19 cases, one death
Mumbai on Tuesday reported four new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,63,965, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll increased to 19,774 after one more patient succumbed to the infection, it said in a bulletin.

The deceased was a 57-year-old woman suffering from tuberculosis and chronic kidney disease, said the bulletin.

On Monday, Mumbai had reported one COVID-19 case, but zero fatality.

As per the bulletin, 547 more tests were conducted in the city, taking their cumulative total to 1,89,00,811.

According to the BMC, the number of recovered cases reached 11,44,166 after seven more patients recuperated from the infection, leaving the city with 25 active cases.

