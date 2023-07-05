Left Menu

New paediatric equipment first step in transforming health services for children

“We know that a child’s first 2,000 days lay the foundation for their entire future,” Willow-Jean Prime said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 05-07-2023 11:26 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 11:26 IST
New paediatric equipment first step in transforming health services for children
“The Chris Hipkins Government is wholly committed to improving health outcomes for all families,” Willow-Jean Prime said. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New paediatric equipment for hospitals, and services for community-based Māori and Pacific providers, are the first steps in transforming health services for the youngest New Zealanders, Associate Minister of Health Willow-Jean Prime announced today.

“We know that a child’s first 2,000 days lay the foundation for their entire future,” Willow-Jean Prime said.

“That’s why, through the exciting Kahu Taurima programme for maternity and early years, this Government is investing so every child gets the strongest start to life. We want all families raising precious babies to feel supported.

“I’m delighted that initiatives I’m announcing today will support some of our most vulnerable youngsters.”

To improve access to Neonatal Retinal Screening for premature babies, and to protect young eyes, Kahu Taurima has begun by allocating an initial $7 million for the purchase of 20 new paediatric retinal cameras.

“This investment means at least one portable retinal camera will be available in every tertiary hospital in New Zealand.  Having the right equipment when babies are born means we can treat avoidable problems and monitor issues in the right way,” Willow-Jean Prime said.

“Improved access to retinal screening equipment is a vitally important step when it comes to babies’ eyesight.

“I’m also delighted to announce that more than $74 million will be invested over the next two years as Kahu Taurima continues to progress.

“That funding will see 40 hauora Māori partners and five Pacific partners supported to put whānau at the centre of their maternity and early years journey.

“As reform goes further, programme partners will be enabled to provide wrap-around support for whānau during antenatal, birthing, postnatal and child development care.” Willow-Jean Prime said.

There will also be funded initiatives to improve access to maternal mental health and wellbeing care, including those who experience bereavement, through the development of solutions informed by whānau voice.

“This transformation of services is a key part of the government’s wider health system reforms, which aim to provide accessible and equitable health services for all New Zealanders. 

“It is a pleasure to be hosted today at Turuki Health Care and the Fono in Auckland as just two examples of what we can expect to see as Kahu Taurima embeds into our health system,” Willow-Jean Prime said.

“It will take time, but this is a fundamental shift to reconfigure services and supports around what matters and makes a difference for whanau.

“The Chris Hipkins Government is wholly committed to improving health outcomes for all families,” Willow-Jean Prime said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

 

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023