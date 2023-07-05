Kauvery Main Hospital Saves a Man Aged 78 with Emergency Trans Catheter Aortic Valve Replacement

• Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) is a minimally invasive procedure to treat severe aortic valve stenosis.

• TAVR is effective and safe for patients who are considered high-risk for open-heart surgery.

• Recovery is quick, and hospital stay is shorter.

Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet performed an emergency transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedure, saving the life of a 78-year-old man.

The patient had initially sought consultation for exertional breathlessness and was diagnosed to have severe calcified aortic valve stenosis.

However, the patient became unwell before his scheduled TAVR and was rushed to hospital. He had collapsed and was unresponsive on arrival at Emergency Room, and the team quickly initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Upon successful resuscitation, the cardiac team decided to perform an emergency TAVR procedure. Within two hours the patient underwent a successful procedure.

Post-procedure, he was closely monitored and then mobilized over two days; The TAVR was functioning well. He was discharged relieved of all symptoms.

Aortic stenosis is more prevalent above the age of 65, with symptoms including chest pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, and fainting spells. TAVR, as a minimally invasive advanced procedure, eliminates the need for open-heart surgery, making it a preferred option for severe aortic valve stenosis in high-risk patients.

"TAVR is usually performed as an elective procedure. In this setting an emergency TAVR was successfully performed, thanks to the expertise of Dr Sundar C and Dr Anantharaman, Senior Interventional Cardiologists and their team at Kauvery Hospital for the successful procedure thereby relieving the individual of his symptoms," says Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-founder and Executive Director Kauvery Hospital Chennai.

