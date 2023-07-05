Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; Togo reports outbreak of H5N1 bird flu on a farm - WOAH and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls

The UK Health Security Agency was set up with financial controls that were so weak parliament cannot establish whether it used funds in the way intended, a critical report by lawmakers said on Wednesday. The UKHSA, which was established in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic to take over responsibility for public health and health protection, responded to the criticism by saying it had now improved its governance.

Togo reports outbreak of H5N1 bird flu on a farm - WOAH

The West African country of Togo has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus on a poultry farm, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Wednesday. The outbreak near the capital Lome killed 1,450 of a flock of 1,500 birds, with the remaining birds being slaughtered, the Paris-based WOAH said, citing a report from Togo authorities.

Moderna starts application process for RSV vaccine for older adults

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday it had started the application process to get an approval for its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine in older adults with regulators in the United States, Australia and Europe. The company said it had started rolling submission of data for the shot with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It is aiming to be the third vaccine maker to get an approval in the country after GSK and Pfizer Inc.

Britain celebrates 75 years of its National Health Service

Britain on Wednesday celebrates 75 years of its National Health Service (NHS), with royals, politicians, staff and patients expressing pride in its past and determination that it will endure in the future despite current challenges. Launched on July 5, 1948, by a Labour government following the Second World War, its mission was to ensure "everybody, irrespective of means, age, sex or occupation shall have equal opportunity to benefit from the best and most up-to-date medical and allied services available."

Philippines making progress on swine fever vaccine trials - president

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Wednesday initial local trials for an African swine fever vaccine had showed promising results, raising hopes that it will soon be available in the country to combat the deadly animal disease. A number of vaccines have been tested worldwide as authorities rush to stop the spread of the highly contagious disease that ravages pig farms and the $250 billion global pork industry regularly. One vaccine candidate is close to approval in Vietnam.

Samsung Biologics unveils $920 million manufacturing deals for Pfizer

South Korea's Samsung Biologics announced on Tuesday two deals with Pfizer worth around a combined 1.2 trillion won ($921.38 million) to manufacture products for the U.S. pharmaceutical giant. The latest deals will see the biotech division of the Samsung Group produce biosimilar products ranging from oncology and inflammation to immunotherapy in the period to 2029 at its new Plant 4 in South Korea.

China extends squeezed-out foreign pharmaceuticals firms an olive branch

China's Commerce Minister told foreign pharmaceuticals firms they can expect "more development opportunities" during a roundtable on Wednesday, his ministry said, as drugmakers bemoan government procurement policies pricing them out of the market. Representatives from 12 companies, including AstraZeneca, Bayer, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, and Takeda, attended the meeting with Wang Wentao, the statement said.

Moderna agrees deal in China with view to developing mRNA medicines

Vaccine maker Moderna Inc said on Wednesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding and a land collaboration agreement to work towards opportunities for it to research, develop and manufacture mRNA medicines in China. "Any medicines produced under this agreement will be exclusively for the Chinese people ... and will not be exported," a spokesperson told Reuters in an email in response to a query. He declined to comment on the size of the deal and did not immediately provide any other details.

Dancing the blues away: Nigerian salsa teacher fights mental health stigma

Nigeria's Emeka Adindu says salsa saved his life. Growing up in a country with deep-rooted stigma against mental health issues, Adindu, 35, found solace in the popular Latin dance as he battled abuse, depression and suicidal thoughts.

Celltrion launches biosimilar of AbbVie's blockbuster drug Humira in US

South Korea's Celltrion Healthcare has launched a copycat version to AbbVie Inc's Humira at about a 5% discount, adding to the growing competition for the blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug in the U.S. The biosimilar, Yuflyma, became available for sale in the U.S. on Sunday, the company said a day later.

(With inputs from agencies.)