Ukraine official reports casualties in attack on Lviv apartment building
A Russian rocket hit an apartment building overnight in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, causing casualties, a local official said. "A Russian rocket hit an apartment building in Lviv," Maksym Kozytskiy, the regional governor, said in a Telegram post. "There was a fire, which was quickly put out.
Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2023 07:04 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 07:04 IST
"A Russian rocket hit an apartment building in Lviv," Maksym Kozytskiy, the regional governor, said in a Telegram post. "There was a fire, which was quickly put out. There are victims," he said.
