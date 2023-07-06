Ukraine official reports casualties in attack on Lviv apartment building

A Russian rocket hit an apartment building overnight in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, causing casualties, a local official said.

"A Russian rocket hit an apartment building in Lviv," Maksym Kozytskiy, the regional governor, said in a Telegram post. "There was a fire, which was quickly put out. There are victims," he said.

