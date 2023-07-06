Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; Moderna starts application process for RSV vaccine for older adults and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls

The UK Health Security Agency was set up with financial controls that were so weak parliament cannot establish whether it used funds in the way intended, a critical report by lawmakers said on Wednesday. The UKHSA, which was established in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic to take over responsibility for public health and health protection, responded to the criticism by saying it had now improved its governance.

Moderna starts application process for RSV vaccine for older adults

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday it had started the application process to get an approval for its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine in older adults with regulators in the United States, Australia and Europe. The company said it had started rolling submission of data for the shot with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It is aiming to be the third vaccine maker to get an approval in the country after GSK and Pfizer Inc.

Britain celebrates 75 years of its National Health Service

Britain on Wednesday celebrates 75 years of its National Health Service (NHS), with royals, politicians, staff and patients expressing pride in its past and determination that it will endure in the future despite current challenges. Launched on July 5, 1948, by a Labour government following the Second World War, its mission was to ensure "everybody, irrespective of means, age, sex or occupation shall have equal opportunity to benefit from the best and most up-to-date medical and allied services available."

Mark Cuban's online pharmacy set to launch Humira biosimilar

Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs, an online pharmacy launched by the billionaire to sell drugs directly to customers at low prices, should soon begin selling Coherus BioSciences's biosimilar version of AbbVie Inc's blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira, Cuban said on Wednesday. "We should be getting it today or tomorrow," Cuban said in an email.

Philippines making progress on swine fever vaccine trials - president

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Wednesday initial local trials for an African swine fever vaccine had showed promising results, raising hopes that it will soon be available in the country to combat the deadly animal disease. A number of vaccines have been tested worldwide as authorities rush to stop the spread of the highly contagious disease that ravages pig farms and the $250 billion global pork industry regularly. One vaccine candidate is close to approval in Vietnam.

South Korean doctors flee paediatrics as low birth rate bites

South Korea is suffering from a shortage of paediatricians, partly a result of the world's lowest birth rate and increasingly a factor behind it, leaving hospitals unable to fill posts and raising risks for children's health, doctors say.

The number of paediatric clinics and hospitals in the capital has fallen by 12.5% over the five years to 2022, to just 456. Over the same period, the number of psychiatry clinics increased by 76.8%, while anaesthesiology centres saw a 41.2% rise, according to the Seoul Institute, a public administration think tank.

China extends squeezed-out foreign pharmaceuticals firms an olive branch

China's Commerce Minister told foreign pharmaceuticals firms they can expect "more development opportunities" during a roundtable on Wednesday, his ministry said, as drugmakers bemoan government procurement policies pricing them out of the market. Representatives from 12 companies, including AstraZeneca, Bayer, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, and Takeda, attended the meeting with Wang Wentao, the statement said.

Nine new African countries to receive millions of malaria vaccines- GAVI

Global vaccine alliance GAVI said on Wednesday 12 countries in Africa would receive 18 million doses of malaria vaccine over the next two years, expanding access to the shots to nine new countries in the region. Malaria remains one of the continent's deadliest diseases, killing nearly half a million children each year under the age of five. In 2021, Africa accounted for about 95% of global malaria cases and 96% of deaths, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Moderna signs deal in Shanghai with view to developing mRNA medicines

Vaccine maker Moderna Inc said on Wednesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding and a land collaboration agreement to work towards opportunities for it to research, develop and manufacture mRNA medicines in China. "Any medicines produced under this agreement will be exclusively for the Chinese people ... and will not be exported," a spokesperson told Reuters in an email in response to a query. He declined to comment on the size of the deal and did not immediately provide any other details.

Celltrion launches biosimilar of AbbVie's blockbuster drug Humira in US

South Korea's Celltrion Healthcare has launched a copycat version to AbbVie Inc's Humira at about a 5% discount, adding to the growing competition for the blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug in the U.S. The biosimilar, Yuflyma, became available for sale in the U.S. on Sunday, the company said a day later.

(With inputs from agencies.)