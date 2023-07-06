Left Menu

High consumption of soybean oil linked to unhealthy gut, mice study finds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2023 16:07 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 15:48 IST
High consumption of soybean oil linked to unhealthy gut, mice study finds
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

High consumption of soybean oil has been linked to the risk of developing ulcerative colitis, a form of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), characterised by chronic inflammation of the large intestine, a study in mice shows.

Soybean oil is the most commonly used edible oil in the US and is increasingly being used in other countries, particularly India, Brazil, and China.

Researchers at the University of California, Riverside, in the US examined the gut of mice that were consistently fed a diet high in soybean oil for up to 24 weeks in the lab.

They found that beneficial bacteria decreased and harmful bacteria -- specifically, adherent invasive Escherichia coli -- increased, conditions that can lead to colitis.

''Our work challenges the decades-old thinking that many chronic diseases stem from the consumption of excess saturated fats from animal products, and that, conversely, unsaturated fats from plants are necessarily more healthful,'' said Poonamjot Deol, an assistant professional researcher at the University of California, Riverside.

Deol, a co-corresponding author of the study published in the journal Gut Microbes, explained it is linoleic acid in soybean oil that is the main concern.

''While our bodies need 1-2 per cent of linoleic acid daily, based on the paleodiet, Americans today are getting 8-10 per cent of their energy from linoleic acid daily, most of it from soybean oil,'' she said.

''Excessive linoleic acid negatively affects the gut microbiome,'' the scientist added.

The team found that a diet high in soybean oil encourages the growth of adherent invasive E. coli in the gut. This bacterium uses linoleic acid as a source of carbon to meet its nutritional demands.

Several beneficial bacteria in the gut are not able to withstand linoleic acid and die off, which results in harmful bacteria growing out. Adherent invasive E. coli has been identified in humans to cause IBD, they said.

''It's the combination of good bacteria dying off and harmful bacteria growing out that makes the gut more susceptible to inflammation and its downstream effects,'' Deol said.

''Further, linoleic acid causes the intestinal epithelial barrier to become porous,'' she added.

The barrier function of the intestinal epithelium is critical for maintaining a healthy gut. When disrupted, it can lead to increased permeability or leakiness, the researchers noted.

Toxins can then leak out of the gut and enter the bloodstream, greatly increasing the risk of infections and chronic inflammatory conditions, such as colitis, they said.

The researchers noted that the increase in IBD parallels the increase in soybean oil consumption in the US and hypothesise the two may be linked.

Previously, a high consumption of soybean oil has been linked to obesity and diabetes and potentially autism, Alzheimer's disease, anxiety, and depression, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023