Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'

Nearly half of U.S. tap water samples contain toxic "forever chemicals," substances used in hundreds of household items from cleaning supplies to pizza boxes to which broad exposure can carry serious health risks, according to a new study. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) study tested tap water samples from more than 700 residences, businesses and drinking-water treatment plants across the country for the presence of perfluoroalkyl or polyfluoroalkyl chemicals known as PFAS.

More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning

With U.S. approval of Eisai's and Biogen's Alzheimer's drug Leqembi secured, Wall Street analysts said they expect other region's health regulators to follow suit even if they share similar concerns about a potentially severe side effect. Leqembi won standard approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday, but the FDA placed its strongest "boxed" safety warning on the drug's label, flagging the risk of potentially dangerous brain swelling in it and similar drugs.

US FDA grants standard approval of Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug

Eisai and Biogen's Leqembi won a coveted standard approval nod from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, the first Alzheimer's treatment to achieve that goal, clearing the way for wider insurance coverage of the drug. The FDA decision marks a new milestone for a fatal disease that has eluded drugmakers' efforts for decades. Trial data showed that the treatment slows progression of the brain-wasting disease by 27% for patients in the earliest stages of Alzheimer's.

Court reinstates Tennessee ban on care for transgender youth

A Tennessee law prohibiting doctors from providing medical care such as puberty-blockers and gender affirming surgery for transgender minors can go into effect immediately, a U.S. appeals court ruled Saturday. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit said advocacy groups that had challenged Tennessee's law could not show they were likely to prevail on their claims it violated the U.S. Constitution. The panel of three judges voted 2-1 to reverse a lower court's decision that had blocked Tennessee from enforcing the law while it was being challenged.

Biotech firms target weight-loss drugs without Wegovy's side-effects

Weight-loss drug Wegovy helped Rebecca Vogt achieve a major goal - shedding the weight she had not managed to drop since giving birth. But, after a particularly brutal day in the bathroom suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea, she called it quits. "The nausea is just so awful with this medication," said Vogt, who had endured daily sickness for months.

US unit of India's Cipla recalls six batches of bronchospasm inhaler

Indian drugmaker Cipla said on Friday its U.S. unit was recalling six batches of albuterol sulfate inhalation aerosol due to a "container defect". "The company is initiating a recall in the U.S. due to a market complaint for one single inhaler, where leakage was observed through the inhaler valve," the pharmaceutical company said in a statement.

Biden's junk fee crusade turns to short-term health insurance plans

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday announced new steps to crack down on short-term health insurance plans and surprise medical bills, stepping up his war against so-called junk fees to lower healthcare costs. This will include a proposed rule that closes loopholes companies use to offer misleading short-term insurance products, discriminate based on pre-existing conditions, offer little to no coverage and saddle consumers with thousands of dollars worth of medical expenses, Biden said.

Novavax to receive $350 million from Canada for unused COVID shots

Novavax Inc said on Friday Canada will pay $349.6 million to settle the forfeiting of certain doses of its COVID-19 vaccine previously scheduled for delivery. The U.S. vaccine maker also reached a deal with the country's public works and government services department to amend the advance purchase contract after a sharp decline in global demand left a raft of COVID-19 doses unused.

Factbox-Companies in Alzheimer's race after US nod for Eisai/Biogen drug

Eisai Co Ltd and Biogen Inc's Leqembi emerged as the first Alzheimer's treatment to win the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's standard approval on Thursday, a milestone in drug development for a disease that has seen multiple failures in the past. The following is a list of companies that are currently developing treatments that aim to modify the memory-robbing disease:

