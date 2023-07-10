Left Menu

In 2022 alone, USAID provided more than $1.8 billion dollars in development and humanitarian aid to Ethiopia.  

Updated: 10-07-2023 16:48 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 16:48 IST
USAID donates oxygen compressor worth $100,000 to Jimma University
Image Credit: Twitter(@USAID_Digital)
  Country:
  • United States

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID)/Ethiopia through its Reaching Impact, Saturation, and Epidemic Control (RISE) activity, donated an oxygen compressor worth $100,000 (5.4 million Birr) to Jimma University Specialized Hospital. This life-saving machine provides oxygen for patients whose lungs cannot provide enough on their own through breathing.

 

USAID/Ethiopia Deputy Mission Director Eleanor TanPiengco handed over the equipment to Jimma University President Dr. Jemal Aba Fita in the presence of Minister of Health and Board Chairperson of Jimma University Dr. Lia Tadesse, and Jimma zone health department head.  Deputy Director TanPiengco, Dr. Jemal, and Dr. Lia also visited the Jimma University oxygen center to observe the newly installed machine in action.

 

This donation increases the oxygen production capacity of the Jimma university hospital by 400%The Reaching Impact, Saturation, and Epidemic Control project collaborated with Jimma Specialized Hospital to train staff to install and use the machine and to create networks among nearby hospitals and health facilities to secure a reliable supply of medical oxygen to save the lives of patients in need.  This donation increases the oxygen production capacity of the Jimma university hospital by 400%. Looking forward, more medical providers will be able to offer life-saving care to patients.

 

 

In collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MOH), the project donated 250 mechanical ventilators for COVID-19 care to 95 health facilities, including five to Jimma University Specialized Hospital, and staff were trained to use the ventilators. USAID/Ethiopia has also donated liquid medical oxygen tanks, vaporizers, and accessories to two hospitals in Addis Ababa and Amhara region to support the MOH’s vision to improve access to medical oxygen at the health facilities throughout the country.

 

In 2022 alone, USAID provided more than $1.8 billion dollars in development and humanitarian aid to Ethiopia.  

(With Inputs from APO)

