Fed's Daly: a couple more rate hikes likely needed this year

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank Mary Daly on Monday repeated that she believes two more rate hikes this year will likely be needed to bring down too high inflation in the face of a strong labor market.

"We're likely to need a couple more rate hikes over the course of this year to really bring inflation" sustainably back to the Fed's 2% goal, Daly said at the Brookings Institution. But while the risks of doing too little are still outweighing the risks of doing too much, they are coming into better balance, so it's right that the Fed should raise rates more slowly than it did last year, she added

