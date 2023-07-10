Left Menu

Fed's Daly: a couple more rate hikes likely needed this year

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 20:54 IST
Fed's Daly: a couple more rate hikes likely needed this year

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank Mary Daly on Monday repeated that she believes two more rate hikes this year will likely be needed to bring down too high inflation in the face of a strong labor market.

"We're likely to need a couple more rate hikes over the course of this year to really bring inflation" sustainably back to the Fed's 2% goal, Daly said at the Brookings Institution. But while the risks of doing too little are still outweighing the risks of doing too much, they are coming into better balance, so it's right that the Fed should raise rates more slowly than it did last year, she added

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Global
2
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global
4
IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say analysts

IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023