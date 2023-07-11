30-Year-Old Undergoes Successful Limb Reattachment Surgery at Manipal Hospital Whitefield After Traumatic Railway Accident

A 30-year-old male named Mr. Tharun (name changed) who is a software engineer by profession suffered a severe upper limb injury in an unfortunate train accident. It occurred while he was traveling back to Bengaluru from Chennai and was standing near the train's door as it neared the destination when the train door unexpectedly closed, causing him to be pushed out of the moving coach. During the fall, his right upper limb was completely amputated just distal to the shoulder joint. After being attended to by first responders at a govt. hospital, he was quickly transported to Manipal Hospital Whitefield where Dr. Sunil Kumar K S, Consultant - Plastic, Reconstructive, and Cosmetic Surgery performed complex limb reattachment surgery along with Dr. Ramani C. V, Consultant - Plastic, Reconstructive, and Cosmetic Surgery.

Upon arriving at the hospital, the patient was unconscious and presented with a limb wrapped in a gunny bag. Without wasting a moment, the emergency department team quickly sprang into action, resuscitating the patient and swiftly transferring him to the operating theatre. Dr. Sunil Kumar K S, Consultant - Plastic, Reconstructive and Cosmetic Surgery, Manipal Hospital Whitefield,says, ''It required careful evaluation and treatment as Tharun had both ends, i.e., proximal stump towards the shoulder and the proximal end of the amputated limb extensively crushed. The surgical approach for re-implantation surgery involved a systematic process. Initially, the limb skeletal frame was stabilized by applying an external fixator by Dr. Ayyappan V Nair, Consultant - Shoulder Surgery, Sports Medicine, Arthroscopy, and team. We focused on revascularization by anastomosing (re-attaching) the brachial artery and veins to restore proper blood circulation to the limb. After 48 hours, we proceeded to repair median and ulnar nerves, followed by addressing the damaged and necrotic muscle tissues through meticulous removal and skin grafting plus chest flap cover for exposed areas involving repaired artery veins and nerves. The limb is now supported by a fixation system using plates and screws constructs.'' Following the surgery, Tharun's limb underwent thorough monitoring and rehabilitation program to assess the viability and regain the mobility of his hand. As shown in his latest report, he has started experiencing nerve regeneration and developed tingling sensations in the limb. Doctors suggest that in another 6 months, the hand muscles will regain functionality, allowing him to resume a normal life.

Dr. Sunil Kumar shared some important tips for bystanders on the first steps to be followed. ''The patient should immediately be shifted to a hospital for emergency medical care. Along with that, bystanders need to wrap the amputated part (hand, leg, etc.) in a clean cloth and then place that in an ice box which will help the cells and tissues survive for about six hours. This allows time for the patient and surgeons alike to analyze and start operating on the re-implantation process.'' Cases such as these signify that despite the complexity, if prompt care coupled with advanced technology, is available, it can help patients who have suffered devastating limb injuries causing amputation recover smoothly.

