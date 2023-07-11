Sanofi India gets marketing nod for atopic dermatitis treatment medication

Sanofi Healthcare India on Tuesday said it has received marketing authorisation for a product to treat atopic dermatitis in adults.

The company said Dupixent is the first biologic medicine for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adults whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies.

Atopic dermatitis, a form of eczema, is a chronic type-2 inflammatory disease with symptoms often appearing as a rash on the skin.

Moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis is characterized by rashes often covering much of the body, and can include intense, persistent itching and skin dryness, cracking, redness, crusting, and oozing.

''Dupixent receiving marketing authorisation in India is a significant milestone, as we now have the opportunity to offer our first-in-class and best-in-class therapy to treat people living with atopic dermatitis, in India,'' Sanofi Specialty Care (India) General Manager Anil Raina said in a statement.

Approved in the US, the EU, Japan and more than 60 countries for one or more indications other than atopic dermatitis, Dupixent is the first and only biologic medicine in India that has shown significantly improved disease signs, symptoms, and quality of life measures, for this particularly difficult-to-treat skin condition, he added.

